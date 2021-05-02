Durgapur Paschim Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

277. Durgapur Paschim (Durgapur West) (दुर्गापुर पासीम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Durgapur Paschim is part of 39. Burdwan - durgapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.25%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,69,074 eligible electors, of which 1,37,961 were male, 1,31,113 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Durgapur Paschim in 2021 is 950.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,45,268 eligible electors, of which 1,29,511 were male, 1,15,755 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,944 eligible electors, of which 1,14,272 were male, 95,672 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Durgapur Paschim in 2016 was 435. In 2011, there were 314.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Bishwanath Parial of INC won in this seat by defeating Apurba Mukherjee of TMC by a margin of 44,824 votes which was 22.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.44% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Apurba Mukherjee of TMC won in this seat defeating Biprendu Kumar Chakraborty of CPIM by a margin of 17,006 votes which was 9.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.94% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 277. Durgapur Paschim Assembly segment of Burdwan - durgapur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Burdwan - durgapur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Burdwan - durgapur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Durgapur Paschim are: Debesh Chakraborty (INC), Prabhunath Sah (BSP), Biswanath Parial (TMC), Lakshman Chandra Ghorui (BJP), Sanjiban Hazra (JDU), Sandip Sikder (RPOIA), Somnath Banerjee (SUCOIC), Chandra Mallika Bandopadhyay (IND), Nayan Mondal (IND), Swapan Banerjee (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.6%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.38%, while it was 84.91% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 363 polling stations in 277. Durgapur Paschim constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 289. In 2011 there were 256 polling stations.

EXTENT:

277. Durgapur Paschim constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. Ward Nos. 11-22, 29-43 of Durgapur M. Corp. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Durgapur Paschim is 110 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Durgapur Paschim is: 23°32’24.7"N 87°17’33.4"E.

