Durgapur Purba Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

276. Durgapur Purba (Durgapur East) (दुर्गापुर पुरबा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Durgapur Purba is part of 39. Burdwan - durgapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.11%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,56,257 eligible electors, of which 1,29,237 were male, 1,27,019 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Durgapur Purba in 2021 is 983.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,34,001 eligible electors, of which 1,20,638 were male, 1,13,362 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,449 eligible electors, of which 1,07,268 were male, 95,181 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Durgapur Purba in 2016 was 471. In 2011, there were 306.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Santosh Debray of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Pradip Mazumdar of TMC by a margin of 9,131 votes which was 4.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 44.22% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dr. Nikhil Kumar Banerjee of TMC won in this seat defeating Alpana Chowdhury of CPIM by a margin of 8,566 votes which was 4.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.32% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 276. Durgapur Purba Assembly segment of Burdwan - durgapur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Burdwan - durgapur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Burdwan - durgapur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Durgapur Purba are: Abhas Ray Chaudhuri (CPIM), Colonel Diptansu Chaudhury (BJP), Pradip Mazumdar (TMC), Suresh Prasad (BSP), Amal Chakraborty (AMB), Bijoy Laxmi Pandey (RPOIA), Jugal Krishna Pakhira (SUCOIC), Dipak Dhali (IND), Md Shoukat Ali Khan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.48%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.42%, while it was 85.82% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 350 polling stations in 276. Durgapur Purba constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 277. In 2011 there were 247 polling stations.

EXTENT:

276. Durgapur Purba constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. Ward Nos. 1-10, 23-28 of Durgapur M. Corp. and 2. Amlajora, Gopalpur and Molandighi GPs of CDB Kanksa. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Durgapur Purba is 198 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Durgapur Purba is: 23°31’37.2"N 87°22’35.0"E.

