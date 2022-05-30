Durga Vahini Rally in Kerala: Workers Booked for Holding Rally Carrying Swords

The police have booked ‘Durga Vahini’ workers for conducting a rally holding swords in Kerala.

According to police, girls as young as 15 years old were part of the march.

The incident happened on May 22 in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Durga Vahini is the women’s wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The visuals were circulated on social media and police have taken suo motu cognizance. There were 200 people in the march.

According to police, women in the age group of 15-35 were part of the march.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections for rioting, unlawful assembly, unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon, provocation with intent to cause riot and under the Arms Act.

