New Delhi: Former Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was sacked in 2017, resigned from the Jannanayak Janata Party (JJP) after the Dushyant Chautala-led party joined hands with the BJP in Haryana.

Accusing the JJP of being the "BJP B-team", Yadav said that Chautala has betrayed those who voted in the name of former Haryana chief minister Devi Lal by extending support to the BJP. In the new government that will take oath on Sunday afternoon, Manohar Lal Khattar will be reinstated as chief minister and Chautala will take over as his deputy.

In a nearly three-minute Facebook video, Yadav said, "I feel I made a very big mistake in joining the JJP. Dushyant Chautala has betrayed the people of Haryana and those who voted for him by supporting the BJP to form the government. The people who gave the JJP 10 seats did so not because of him or the JJP's name, but because of the ideals of Devi Lal (two-time Haryana Chief Minister who is Chautala's great-grandfather)."

Yadav, who joined the party last month and fought against Khattar from Karnal in the Assembly elections, said, "So, as soon as the JJP formed an alliance with the BJP, I have quit from the party."

The former BSF jawan, who campaigned over issues of unemployment and corruption, finished third with 3,175 votes against Khattar's 79,722. The Congress party's Tarlochan Singh ended second, with 34,601 votes.

Backtracking on his early praise for Chautala, Yadav in the video said, "I had my suspicions. I felt that the JJP was the B-team of the BJP. Haryana has given the mandate that ousts the BJP but Dushyant Chautala has supported the party that people don't want."

The Congress had voiced a similar opinion of JJP with its chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who lost from Kaithal, saying, "JJP-Lok Dal (INLD) were, and will always be, the BJP's B-team."

Yadav had earlier filed his nomination on a Samajwadi Party ticket from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh — which happens to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seat. However, the Election Commission rejected the nomination citing discrepancies in his papers.

Yadav was in news in 2017 after he posted a video on social media alleging sub-standard quality food for BSF jawans. He was dismissed from the security force in April that year for indiscipline.

