DUSU Election 2018 Live Updates: Rs 10 Thalis, Sanitary Pad Vending Machines Among Poll Promises

News18.com | September 12, 2018, 12:05 PM IST
Event Highlights

DUSU Election 2018 Live Updates: Voting is underway in morning colleges for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls, with 1.35 lakh students registered as voters to decide the fate of 23 candidates. While the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has promised the ‘Institute of Eminence’ tag for Delhi University and ‘thalis’ for Rs 10, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has promised to spend 50 percent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses. The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and Left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the DUSU polls.

Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres. The polling in the morning colleges will end at 1 pm, while in evening colleges it will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm. The results will be announced on September 13. Last year, the polls saw a 43-per cent voter turnout.
Sep 12, 2018 12:05 pm (IST)

Sep 12, 2018 11:54 am (IST)

Sep 12, 2018 10:22 am (IST)

To ensure fair elections, senior faculty members have been posted as observers at the 52 voting centres across Delhi University , NDTV reported

Sep 12, 2018 10:08 am (IST)

As Delhi University and its affiliated colleges are going for polls today, the women representation continues to be low. Out of the 23 candidates, only five are women. Preeti Chauhan of The Indian National Students' organisation is the only woman nominated for the post of DUSU president this year. 

Sep 12, 2018 9:29 am (IST)

Campus Polls Turn into Scuffles | Earlier on September 2,  the presidential candidate of Students' Federation of India's presidential candidate for DUSU polls had filed a complaint that an attempt was made to allegedly kidnap him, police said. Akashdeep Tripathi was allegedly attacked by members of the Congress backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), said the Left-wing SFI.

Sep 12, 2018 9:24 am (IST)

This is not the first time that AAP-sponsored CYSS has entered the polls. Soon after the party's victory in 2015 assembly elections, they had independently contested all the four DUSU seats and, to the embarrassment of the party leadership, their efforts had come a cropper.

Sep 12, 2018 9:22 am (IST)

The student body elections voting at the Delhi University and its affiliated colleges has begun in the morning colleges. Voting in evening colleges will begin at 3 pm. The counting has been  scheduled for tomorrow. 

Sep 12, 2018 9:04 am (IST)

No Defacement of Property: HC |  The Delhi High Court on Monday had directed the Central government, Delhi University and the city police in July  to ensure no defacement of public property during the upcoming Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections. The court direction's came when it was informed that the DUSU elections were likely to be held in September.

Sep 12, 2018 8:51 am (IST)

Sep 12, 2018 8:43 am (IST)

CYSS Allies with AISA |  Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of Aam Admi Party (AAP), putting its focus on the student body polls in Delhi University has allied with the left-wing All India Students' Association (AISA).  

Sep 12, 2018 8:40 am (IST)

On September 6, a group of boys associated with the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP),  had scuffled among themselves over campaigning for the upcoming DUSU elections. Sources said the two groups thrashed each other with sticks and used knives. At least five boys were injured, sources added.

Sep 12, 2018 8:23 am (IST)

The RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has promised to fight for 'same fee for same course' throughout the university and for increasing the scholarship amount meant for weaker sections, if it wins the DUSU elections 2018. "One Course One Fees: ABVP will make sure that same fee is charged throughout the university for a particular course... we would work for the increment in scholarship for SC/ST/OBC and demand to link the scholarship with price index, in line with increase in DA (Dearness Allowance)," its manifesto, which was released last week, read. It promised strict enforcement of 'Room Rent Control Act' and formation of a coordination committee of private hostel owners and landlords, to prevent exploitation of outstation students.

Sep 12, 2018 8:17 am (IST)

The run-up to this election, seen as a small-scale preview to major Assembly elections and the 2019 battle, has not been without controversy. On September 6, a group of boys associated with the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed among themselves over campaigning for DUSU elections 2018. Sources said the two groups thrashed each other with sticks and used knives. At least five boys were injured.

Sep 12, 2018 8:05 am (IST)
 

Sep 12, 2018 8:03 am (IST)

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its students’ wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls. It has promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campus, ending the "culture of hooliganism" and opposing commercialisation of education.

Sep 12, 2018 8:02 am (IST)

As many as 1.35 lakh students will decide the fate of 23 candidates in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls on Wednesday. While the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has promised the "Institute of Eminence" tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses. The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the DUSU polls.

