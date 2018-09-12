DUSU Election 2018 Live Updates: Rs 10 Thalis, Sanitary Pad Vending Machines Among Poll Promises

IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY.



The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the DUSU polls. After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its students wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls.



It has promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campus, ending the "culture of hooliganism" and opposing commercialisation of education.



The run-up to this election, seen as a small-scale preview to major Assembly elections and the 2019 battle, has not been without controversy. On September 6, a group of boys associated with the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed among themselves over campaigning for DUSU elections 2018. Sources said the two groups thrashed each other with sticks and used knives. At least five boys were injured.



The RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has promised to fight for 'same fee for same course' throughout the university and for increasing the scholarship amount meant for weaker sections, if it wins the DUSU elections 2018. "One Course One Fees: ABVP will make sure that same fee is charged throughout the university for a particular course... we would work for the increment in scholarship for SC/ST/OBC and demand to link the scholarship with price index, in line with increase in DA (Dearness Allowance)," its manifesto, which was released last week, read. It promised strict enforcement of 'Room Rent Control Act' and formation of a coordination committee of private hostel owners and landlords, to prevent exploitation of outstation students.