DUSU Election 2018 Live Updates: Rs 10 Thalis, Sanitary Pad Vending Machines Among Poll Promises

Polling is underway for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections at 52 centres in colleges here, an official said Wednesday. As many as 1.35 lakh students will decide the fate of 23 candidates in in the DUSU polls. Senior faculty members have been posted as observers at the centres and around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed, the official said.
Event Highlights
Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres. The polling in the morning colleges will end at 1 pm, while in evening colleges it will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm. The results will be announced on September 13. Last year, the polls saw a 43-per cent voter turnout.
Polling is underway for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections at 52 centres in colleges here, an official said Wednesday. As many as 1.35 lakh students will decide the fate of 23 candidates in in the DUSU polls. Senior faculty members have been posted as observers at the centres and around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed, the official said.
Campus Polls Turn into Scuffles | Earlier on September 2, the presidential candidate of Students' Federation of India's presidential candidate for DUSU polls had filed a complaint that an attempt was made to allegedly kidnap him, police said. Akashdeep Tripathi was allegedly attacked by members of the Congress backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), said the Left-wing SFI.
ALSO READ | DUSU Elections: The Poll of Social Divide
This is not the first time that AAP-sponsored CYSS has entered the polls. Soon after the party's victory in 2015 assembly elections, they had independently contested all the four DUSU seats and, to the embarrassment of the party leadership, their efforts had come a cropper.
No Defacement of Property: HC | The Delhi High Court on Monday had directed the Central government, Delhi University and the city police in July to ensure no defacement of public property during the upcoming Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections. The court direction's came when it was informed that the DUSU elections were likely to be held in September.
Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres. The polling in the morning colleges will commence at 8 am and end at 1 pm, while in evening colleges, it will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm. The results will be announced on September 13. Last year, the polls saw a 43 percent voter turnout.
On September 6, a group of boys associated with the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), had scuffled among themselves over campaigning for the upcoming DUSU elections. Sources said the two groups thrashed each other with sticks and used knives. At least five boys were injured, sources added.
The RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has promised to fight for 'same fee for same course' throughout the university and for increasing the scholarship amount meant for weaker sections, if it wins the DUSU elections 2018. "One Course One Fees: ABVP will make sure that same fee is charged throughout the university for a particular course... we would work for the increment in scholarship for SC/ST/OBC and demand to link the scholarship with price index, in line with increase in DA (Dearness Allowance)," its manifesto, which was released last week, read. It promised strict enforcement of 'Room Rent Control Act' and formation of a coordination committee of private hostel owners and landlords, to prevent exploitation of outstation students.
The run-up to this election, seen as a small-scale preview to major Assembly elections and the 2019 battle, has not been without controversy. On September 6, a group of boys associated with the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed among themselves over campaigning for DUSU elections 2018. Sources said the two groups thrashed each other with sticks and used knives. At least five boys were injured.
Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres. The polling in the morning colleges will commence at 8 am and end at 1 pm, while in evening colleges, it will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm. The results will be announced on September 13. Last year, the polls saw a 43-per cent voter turnout.
After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its students’ wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls. It has promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campus, ending the "culture of hooliganism" and opposing commercialisation of education.
As many as 1.35 lakh students will decide the fate of 23 candidates in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls on Wednesday. While the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has promised the "Institute of Eminence" tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses. The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the DUSU polls.
IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY.
The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the DUSU polls. After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its students wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls.
It has promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campus, ending the "culture of hooliganism" and opposing commercialisation of education.
The run-up to this election, seen as a small-scale preview to major Assembly elections and the 2019 battle, has not been without controversy. On September 6, a group of boys associated with the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed among themselves over campaigning for DUSU elections 2018. Sources said the two groups thrashed each other with sticks and used knives. At least five boys were injured.
The RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has promised to fight for 'same fee for same course' throughout the university and for increasing the scholarship amount meant for weaker sections, if it wins the DUSU elections 2018. "One Course One Fees: ABVP will make sure that same fee is charged throughout the university for a particular course... we would work for the increment in scholarship for SC/ST/OBC and demand to link the scholarship with price index, in line with increase in DA (Dearness Allowance)," its manifesto, which was released last week, read. It promised strict enforcement of 'Room Rent Control Act' and formation of a coordination committee of private hostel owners and landlords, to prevent exploitation of outstation students.
-
07 - 11 Sep, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy ENG vs IND 332/10122.0 overs 292/1095.0 oversEngland beat India by 118 runs
-
06 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier UAE vs HK 176/924.0 overs 179/823.3 oversHong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
-
04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier NEP vs HK 95/1037.5 overs 96/732.3 oversHong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
-
04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier UAE vs OMA 208/850.0 overs /oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
-
04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs SIN 276/950.0 overs /oversSingapore beat Malaysia by 29 runs