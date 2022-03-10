Dwarahat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Dwarahat seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Madan Singh Bisht (INC), Bhupal Singh (IND), Anil Singh Shahi (BJP), Dr. Pramod Kumar (PPOID), Naveen Chandra Joshi (IND), Rajendra Singh (IND), Ganesh Chandra (SP), Prakash Chandra (AAP), Anand Ballabh (BSP), Pushpesh Tripathi (UKD).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 51.95%, which is 0.13% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mahesh Singh Negi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dwarahat results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.48 Dwarahat (द्वारहाट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Almora district of Uttarakhand. Dwarahat is part of Almora Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.11% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 92,567 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 45,541 were male and 47,026 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dwarahat in 2022 is: 1,033 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 90,620 eligible electors, of which 44,088 were male,46,531 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 84,170 eligible electors, of which 40,667 were male, 43,503 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dwarahat in 2017 was 1,018. In 2012, there were 1,447 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Mahesh Singh Negi of BJP won in this seat defeating Madan Singh Bisht of INC by a margin of 6,593 which was 14.09% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.21% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Madan Singh Bisht of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Pushpesh Tripathi of UKDP by a margin of 3,326 votes which was 7.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.96% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 48 Dwarahat Assembly segment of the 3. Almora Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Tamta of BJP won the Almora Parliament seat defeating Pradeep Tamta of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Almora Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 51.95%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 51.82%, while it was 51.88% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dwarahat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.48 Dwarahat Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 144. In 2012, there were 128 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.48 Dwarahat comprises of the following areas of Almora district of Uttarakhand: 7-Dwarahat Tehsil and 5-Choukhuttiya Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Dwarahat constituency, which are: Bageshwar, Someshwar, Ranikhet, Salt, Karnprayag. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dwarahat is approximately 539 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dwarahat is: 29°50’10.0"N 79°23’53.9"E.

