Dwarka Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Dwarka (द्वारका), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Delhi region and South West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Dwarka is part of 6. West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.64%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,19,772 eligible electors, of which 1,22,648 were male, 97,115 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dwarka in 2020 is 791.82.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Dwarka, there are a total of 4100 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,99,223 eligible electors, of which 1,13,006 were male, 86,055 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,884 eligible electors, of which 98,850 were male, 75,879 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,33,515 eligible electors, of which 75,768 were male, 57,685 female.

The number of service voters in Dwarka in 2015 was 155. In 2013, there were 151 and in 2008 there were 62.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Adarsh Shastri of AAP won in this seat by defeating Parduymn Rajput of BJP by a margin of 39,366 votes which was 29.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 59.08% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Parduymn Rajput of BJP won in this seat defeating Ravi Kumar Suryan of AAP by a margin of 5,197 votes which was 4.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.3% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Mahabal Mishra of INC won in this seat defeating Parduymn Rajput of BJP by a margin of 13,981 votes which was 16.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.33% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 33. Dwarka Assembly segment of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants. In 2013, 10 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 14 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Dwarka are: Ashok Pahalwan (BSP), Adarsh Shastri (INC), Parduymn Rajput (BJP), Vinay Mishra (AAP), Deepak Kumar (RJAP), Baljeet Yadav (RRP), Rajnish Jha (NYP), Gautam Singh Bihari (IND), Vinay Kumar Sah (IND), Harsh Vardhan (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.97%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 67.76%, while it was 65.51% in 2013. In 2008, 62.42% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -5.79%.

Dwarka

DWARKA, WEST DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 191 polling stations in 33. Dwarka constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 164. In 2013 there were 157 polling stations and in 2008, there were 143.

Extent:

33. Dwarka constituency comprises of the following areas of South West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 51 (Part) EB No. 77-174 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 52 (Part) EB No. 61-75 and 95-257. 4 municipal wards (Dabri, Sagarpur West, Sagarpur East, Manglapuri) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Dwarka is 6.38 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110010, 110046, 110059

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Dwarka is: 28°37'03.7"N 77°01'58.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Dwarka results.

