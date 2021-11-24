DYFI Organises 'Food Street' Against 'Halal Food' Campaign By BJP in Kerala

The youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), organised ‘food street’ against the ‘halal food’ campaign by BJP. The food street was organised in all districts headquarters of Kerala, where food including beef, chicken, pork and biriyani was served to people as a mark of progress.

DYFI State President S Satheesh said, “BJP under the leadership of their State President K Surendran has been campaigning against halal food in the State. There is a lot of misinformation that is being spread through this campaign. Food is a personal choice and religion is now being brought into it to divide people. It’s against this campaign that DYFI has organised this protest.”

He added that there is a lot of campaign going on online which misinformed the people that ‘halal ‘food means food that has been spit on.

Satheesh added that it’s not just shops run by Muslims, but those run by Hindus, Christians also have halal a board and they do this to get more business.

Satheesh said, “The campaign was aimed at informing the people about the reality. This food street was against the politics of Sangh Parivar to include religion in food.”

The BJP had demanded that the government should ban boards with halal food in the State.

Surendran alleged that such ‘halal’ boards have suddenly sprung up in Kerala and it’s not an innocent act and that religious fanatic groups are behind this.

Surendran had earlier said, “Earlier, we have not seen such boards. Communal forces which aim to divide people and create clashes are behind this. One thing I would like to say clearly. Suddenly halal boards coming up is not an innocent act. There is a clear agenda in creating this halal culture. Though other parties are unable to see this agenda, we have been able to see this agenda clearly.”

The Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association had given a complaint before the Kerala Chief Minister stating that action should be taken against the vicious campaigns going online in the name of halal food. They have asked for action against those who are doing such social media campaigns and trying to create a communal divide.

