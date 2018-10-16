Dynasty Politics Unavoidable, Says Kumaraswamy, Fields Wife Anita for Bypoll on Seat Vacated by Him

Prior to the assembly elections this year, JDS president Deve Gowda and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had announced that the party would give tickets to only two of their family members, in an attempt to keep away from the image of dynasty politics.But barely six months after the elections, Kumaraswamy announced the name of Anita Kumaraswamy, his wife, as the JDS candidate for the bypoll to the Ramanagara assembly constituency."Unavoidable situation, what can be done? Anita filed nomination on Monday. I did not take that decision. I had to contest from two seats. Back then itself, party workers had insisted that if I resign Ramanagara then someone from the family must contest. That's how I contested from two seats," he told reporters.Ramanagara seat fell vacant after Kumaraswamy contested from the seat in addition to Channapatna and won both.More members of the Gowda family that are already part of the Karnataka government include Kumaraswamy's brother HD Revanna, who is the public works department minister.Transport minister DC Thammanna is Deve Gowda's relative and Prajwal Revanna, son of Revanna, has hinted at his possible political entry with a ticket to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.Tickets being given to family members of a politician isn't new and the upcoming by-elections to five seats - three parliamentary and two assembly constituencies - will see many more such examples of it.BJP president BS Yedyurappa's son BY Raghavendra is contesting from Shivamogga while JDS MLA Madhu Bangarappa will fight for the coalition. The latter is the son of former Chief Minister S Bangarappa.The Congress has chosen Anand Nyamagouda in Jamakhandi assembly constituency, the seat that fell vacant following the death of his father Siddu Nyamegouda. While the battle toughens ahead of the 2019 polls, it seems parties are expectedly banking on the success of the predecessors.