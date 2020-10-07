E Palaniswami Named AIADMK's Chief Ministerial Candidate Ahead of Tamil Nadu's 2021 Polls

Edappadi K. Palaniswami has been named the chief ministerial candidate of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021.

Hours ahead of the announcement on Wednesday, sources privy to the development said O Panneerselvam was keen that his demand to set up an 11-member steering committee should be fulfilled before the party announces the candidate. In 2017, when the two factions merged, the formation of a steering committee was one of the key demands put forth by the OPS camp.

OPS also was not averse to naming Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate.

The two factions have held several rounds of talks for deciding the composition of the steering committee with key ministers including P Thangamani, SP Velumani, D Jayakumar, and deputy coordinators --KP Munusamy and R Vaithilingam. At 4am, Deputy coordinator Vaithilingam who left OPS’ residence told media officials that the announcement is expected on Wednesday and added that AIADMK will once again come to power.

The announcement of the CM candidate was delayed because of the tough bargaining from the OPS camp. Recently, the two top leaders had issued a gag order, asking the cadres and leaders not to air views publicly on the issue of chief ministerial candidate after divergent opinions emerged.

The tie-up is crucial ahead of the return of VK Sasikala, the ousted AIADMK chief who was jailed for corruption. Sasikala is likely to be released from jail in January.

During the stormy times of early 2017, EPS had emerged as the candidate of choice as a stand-in chief minister after Sasikala was jailed for her conviction in the disproportionate assets case. While EPS had held the position for three years now, OPS put forward his claims of being the candidate of choice, arguing that he was chosen by Jayalalithaa herself thrice when she was ill-disposed to be chief minister.