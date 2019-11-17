New Delhi: The effect of the political turmoil in Maharashtra was felt at the NDA meeting on Sunday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked allies not to let "small differences unsettle them".

Stressing on the "huge family" of National Democratic Alliance, PM Modi said, "Let us work together for the people. We have been given a massive mandate, let's respect that. We are like-minded parties despite not having the same ideology. Small differences should not unsettle us." He added that a coordination committee should be formed for better coordination.

Newly appointed Lok Jan Shakti party chief Chirag Paswan, speaking to reporters after an NDA meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament, said Shiv Sena's absence was felt at the meet as it was one of the oldest National Democratic Alliance member. "There should be better coordination among allies and an NDA convener should be appointed," he said.

It's a matter of concern that the Telugu Desam Party left the alliance first and then the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party did. "But all of us (allies) will work together in the upcoming session and more such meetings should happen," said Paswan, who was appointed the LJP chief earlier this month.

Meanwhile, at the BJP parliamentary party executive meeting, the prime minister asked the BJP lawmakers to ensure good attendance in the house. He further asked the MPs to raise issues in the House and help central government schemes reach the citizens.

There was also an all-party meeting held earlier today, which was also attended by PM Modi. At the meeting attended by 27 parties, Prime Minister Modi said most important job of the House is to discuss and debate, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had on Saturday appealed to all political parties for cooperation for ensuring smooth functioning of the House. The Speaker said floor leaders of different parties mentioned various issues that they wished to be discussed during the winter session, beginning November 18 till December 13.

