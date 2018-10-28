English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Earlier, PM Gave Birth to a PM. We Changed It': Nitin Gadkari's Veiled Attack on Congress
Claiming that democracy was on the verge of becoming 'non-existent' due to family politics, the transport minister said that earlier Prime Minister gave birth to a Prime Minister, Chief Minister gave birth to a Chief Minister, but BJP changed this.
File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo PTI)
New Delhi: As the Lok Sabha elections are drawing closer, BJP has stepped up its attack on the Congress by hitting out at dynastic politics. In a veiled attack on the grand old party, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari slammed the Gandhis for working to "benefit" their own family.
"BJP is not one family's party. It is not a party which does politics on basis of caste, religion, language. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was our tallest leader, but BJP was never identified with his or LK Advani Ji's name... Today there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji. Leadership has kept changing, but this party has never run on any particular person's name. This party functions on the basis of thoughts and principles," Gadkari said while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Claiming that democracy was on the verge of becoming 'non-existent' due to family politics, the transport minister said, "Prime Minister gave birth to a Prime Minister, Chief Minister gave birth to a Chief Minister and so on. We have changed this."
Gadkari further said development of sectors like agriculture, industry, and services are key essentials for any nation to progress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also hit out at Rahul Gandhi-led Congress over votebank and dynastic politics. He said in Rajasthan that Congress leaders are busy serving one family, which is their high command. They do not have time to come to state assembly to raise issues concerning the people of the state, and development issues, he said.
