After SP-BSP Alliance, BJP Top Brass to Meet Tomorrow to Chart Roadmap for Lok Sabha Poll

The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh is all set for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In-charge for Uttar Pradesh for 2019 Polls and union minister JP Nadda will arrive in Lucknow on Wednesday to hold a crucial meeting.Nadda is scheduled to meet BJP state chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and general secretary (Organisation) Sunil Bansal, along with his three deputy in-charges.The political lines have been drawn in the state as main opposition parties in the state, SP-BSP, announced a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming polls.This will be Nadda’s maiden visit to the state since he was announced as the UP’s in-charge for 2019 Lok Sabha polls on January 2. He will be accompanied by Gordhan Zadafia, Narottam Mishra and Dushyant Gautam who have been announced as the deputy in-charges for UP.“The UP in charge for 2019 Lok Sabha polls and union minister JP Nadda will be holding a formal meeting with UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, General Secretary (Organisation) Sunil Bansal along with deputy in-charges. The main agenda for the meeting will be party’s preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls,” BJP spokesperson Harish Chandra Srivastava said.As per BJP sources apart from preparations for upcoming polls, early selection of candidates for 2019 Polls can also be discussed in the crucial meeting tomorrow. Sources also suggest that seat sharing formula for BJP allies like Apna Dal and Suheldeo Bhartiya Samaj Party might also be discussed in the meeting.