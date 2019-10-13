Early Warning System Developed to Alert People on Natural Calamities, Says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the state government has developed an early warning system to alert people about

natural calamities.

On the occasion of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, observed on October 13 every year, Banerjee said in a tweet that the state government has constructed flood shelters and relief godowns at district, subdivision and block levels.

Today is #InternationalDayForDisasterRiskReduction. Our Govt in #Bangla has developed SMS-based early warning system for alerting people #Bangla about impending natural calamities. Flood shelters & relief godowns have also been constructed at district, subdivision & block levels — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 13, 2019

The UN General Assembly had called for the International Day for Disaster Reduction in 1989 as a way to promote a global culture of risk-awareness and disaster reduction.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.