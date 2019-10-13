Early Warning System Developed to Alert People on Natural Calamities, Says Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet that the state government has constructed flood shelters and relief godowns at district, subdivision and block levels.
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the state government has developed an early warning system to alert people about
natural calamities.
On the occasion of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, observed on October 13 every year, Banerjee said in a tweet that the state government has constructed flood shelters and relief godowns at district, subdivision and block levels.
Today is #InternationalDayForDisasterRiskReduction. Our Govt in #Bangla has developed SMS-based early warning system for alerting people #Bangla about impending natural calamities. Flood shelters & relief godowns have also been constructed at district, subdivision & block levels— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 13, 2019
The UN General Assembly had called for the International Day for Disaster Reduction in 1989 as a way to promote a global culture of risk-awareness and disaster reduction.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dalljiet Kaur First Contestant to be Evicted from Bigg Boss 13
- Pune Electric Bus Seen Charging Through a Generator – That Runs on Diesel: Watch Video
- Facebook Friends Who Met for the First Time During Durga Puja Get Married in 4 Hours
- Nokia 6.2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Everything You Need to Know
- OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition Unveiled: Price, Specs, Launch Date and More