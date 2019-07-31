Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

‘Ease of Ending Business’: Congress Attacks Modi Govt for ‘Betraying People Who Voted for Hassle-free Economy’

The comments came shortly after Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha’s body was found in the Netravathi River in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
‘Ease of Ending Business’: Congress Attacks Modi Govt for ‘Betraying People Who Voted for Hassle-free Economy’
File image of VG Siddhartha.
Loading...

New Delhi: Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the people who voted for an independent and hassle-free economy. His comments came shortly after Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha’s body was found in the Netravathi River in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

Siddhartha, who disappeared on his way to Mangaluru from Bengaluru in Karnataka, had said in a letter a few days ago he felt harassed when the Income Tax Department attached "our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking position of our Coffee Day shares, although revised returns have been filed by us".

The Congress had also given adjournment notices in Lok Sabha to discuss what led to the death of Siddhartha.

"There is an old notion of government has no business in business and Modi in his pre 2014 election campaign made a big deal about it. Today he has absolutely betrayed the people who voted for him to see a robust, independent, hassle free economy," Singhvi said on Twitter.

Singhvi also alleged that, "Since his re-election, Modi has tried majoritarianism, minoritarianism, Kashmir, Pakistan, Muslim women, Ram and even Man vs Wild to divert the attention of the people. From what exactly? Failing economy, rising unemployment, failing infra, farmers dying, failing law and order," he said in another tweet.

Condoling the demise of Siddhartha, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said his death reflected a "worrying trend". "Ease of Doing Business" under BJP translates into "Ease of Ending Business". The #VGSiddhartha tragedy reflects the worst of a broader, deeply worrying trend," he tweeted.

A tweet from the Karnataka Congress' Twitter handle squarely blamed the tragedy on the "harassment" by Income Tax officials.

"#VGSiddhartha case is very unfortunate. Result of harassment by IT officials & decline of India's entrepreneurial position turning virulent by the day, with Tax Terror & collapse of economy. Companies which flourished under UPA have been shut down with many people being jobless," the tweet said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram