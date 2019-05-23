East Delhi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

East Delhi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Harbalwinder Singh Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Shiv Kumar IND -- -- Raj Kumar Dhingiya IND -- -- Rahimuddin Shah BJP -- -- Gautam Gambhir BSP -- -- Sanjay Kumar PPI(D) -- -- Dr. Krishan Singh Chauhan PPOI -- -- Deepti Nadella BINP -- -- Amanullah Ahmed BKP -- -- Anupam Tripathi AKAP -- -- Ajay Chaudhary IND -- -- Ravi Kumar IND -- -- Manoj Kumar Gupta STBP -- -- Mohan Lal Sharma RNMP -- -- Manjeet Singh UPGP -- -- Mukesh Jadly PRISM -- -- Neeru Mongia CHP -- -- D. Durga Prasad RPI(A) -- -- Manju Chhibber MKVP -- -- Satish Kumar Prajapati AAAP -- -- Atishi IND -- -- Ashok Surana JPJD -- -- Hitesh Kumar NRMP -- -- Hafiz Burhanuddin NAPP -- -- Surender Gupta INC -- -- Arvinder Singh Lovely

East Delhi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Delhi region of Delhi in North India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of East Delhi is 88%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Maheish Girri of BJP won in this seat by defeating the AAP candidate by a margin of 1,90,463 votes which was 15.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.81% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sandeep Dikshit of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2,41,053 votes which was 28.11% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 60.41% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.41% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.43% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from East Delhi was: Maheish Girri (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,23,325 men, 8,06,102 women and 151 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of East Delhi is: 28.6198 77.2981Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पूर्व दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Hindi); পূর্ব দিল্লি, দিল্লি (Bengali); पूर्व दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Marathi); પૂર્વ દિલ્હી, દિલ્હી (Gujarati); கிழக்கு டெல்லி, டெல்லி (Tamil); తూర్పు దిల్లీ, దిల్లీ (Telugu); ಪೂರ್ವ ದೆಹಲಿ, ದೆಹಲಿ (Kannada); ഈസ്റ്റ് ഡൽഹി, ഡൽഹി (Malayalam).