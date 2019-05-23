Take the pledge to vote

East Delhi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new East Delhi (पूर्व दिल्ली) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:51 AM IST
3. East Delhi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Delhi region of Delhi in North India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of East Delhi is 88%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Maheish Girri of BJP won in this seat by defeating the AAP candidate by a margin of 1,90,463 votes which was 15.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.81% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Sandeep Dikshit of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2,41,053 votes which was 28.11% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 60.41% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.

East Delhi Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Harbalwinder Singh
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Shiv Kumar
IND
--
--
Raj Kumar Dhingiya
IND
--
--
Rahimuddin Shah
BJP
--
--
Gautam Gambhir
BSP
--
--
Sanjay Kumar
PPI(D)
--
--
Dr. Krishan Singh Chauhan
PPOI
--
--
Deepti Nadella
BINP
--
--
Amanullah Ahmed
BKP
--
--
Anupam Tripathi
AKAP
--
--
Ajay Chaudhary
IND
--
--
Ravi Kumar
IND
--
--
Manoj Kumar Gupta
STBP
--
--
Mohan Lal Sharma
RNMP
--
--
Manjeet Singh
UPGP
--
--
Mukesh Jadly
PRISM
--
--
Neeru Mongia
CHP
--
--
D. Durga Prasad
RPI(A)
--
--
Manju Chhibber
MKVP
--
--
Satish Kumar Prajapati
AAAP
--
--
Atishi
IND
--
--
Ashok Surana
JPJD
--
--
Hitesh Kumar
NRMP
--
--
Hafiz Burhanuddin
NAPP
--
--
Surender Gupta
INC
--
--
Arvinder Singh Lovely

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.41% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.43% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from East Delhi was: Maheish Girri (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,23,325 men, 8,06,102 women and 151 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest East Delhi Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of East Delhi is: 28.6198 77.2981

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पूर्व दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Hindi); পূর্ব দিল্লি, দিল্লি (Bengali); पूर्व दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Marathi); પૂર્વ દિલ્હી, દિલ્હી (Gujarati); கிழக்கு டெல்லி, டெல்லி (Tamil); తూర్పు దిల్లీ, దిల్లీ (Telugu); ಪೂರ್ವ ದೆಹಲಿ, ದೆಹಲಿ (Kannada); ഈസ്റ്റ് ഡൽഹി, ഡൽഹി (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
