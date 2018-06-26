‘Ebar Bangla’ Blueprint to be Presented to Amit Shah as he Heads to West Bengal

The West Bengal BJP unit is set to submit its Lok Sabha blueprint, targeting 26 parliamentary seats in the state, to party president Amit Shah during his visit to the state on Wednesday.Shah is expected to hold deliberations on the BJP's political strategy with leaders of the state, where the saffron party is toiling hard to improve its tally in the upcoming general elections. The BJP president had set the target of winning 22 seats out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal.The BJP president will also interact with the IT and Social Media team of state BJP.Post this, Shah will address an event on the vision of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Indian poet and composer of 'Vande Mataram', at GD Birla Sabhaghar in the evening.Shah will also undertake an appraisal of party’s 'Vistarak Yojana' programme at Ashutosh Hall. Thereafter, he will meet his 'Vishesh Atithi' or special guests from Bengal. The party has not revealed details of them.During the 'Vistarak Yojana' programme, senior state BJP leaders will submit before him the blueprint of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.The party presently has two Lok Sabha seats — Asansol and Darjeeling — in the state.In 2014, Union ministers Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia won from Asansol and Darjeeling respectively, while Trinamool Congress won 34 seats and CPM and Congress won two seats each.Speaking to News18, BJP General Secretary, Sayantan Basu said, "We will submit our 'Ebar Bangla' blueprint of 2019 Lok Sabha polls to Amit Shah ji and seek his guidance on how to make more efforts to connect to a maximum number of people in Bengal through social media."After a thumping victory in Tripura, the BJP's West Bengal leadership coined its own 'Ebar Bangla' slogan programme to unseat the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government in the state.After the recent Panchayat Poll results, BJP is expecting good results in Jungalmahal and in North and South Bengal.This time, however, Shah will not have lunch at any Dalit’s house.