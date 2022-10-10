Team Shinde Now 'Balasahebchi Shiv Sena', 'Mashaal' Poll Symbol for Uddhav Camp

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction will use the name ‘Balasahebchi Shiv Sena’ (Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena), while the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp will call itself ‘Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ as has been decided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday.

The Uddhav camp has been allotted the ‘burning torch’ (Mashaal) as its poll symbol, while the Maharashtra CM-led faction has been asked to submit three fresh symbols by tomorrow, October 11.

Both the factions submitted alternative names and symbols to the EC two days after Shiv Sena’s original ‘bow and arrow’ symbol was frozen by the election commission. The poll panel on Monday wrote to both the camps and declined to allot ‘Trishul’, ‘rising Sun’ and ‘Gada’ symbols as they are “not in the list of free symbols”.

Uddhav camp had submitted three names for approval to EC – ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray’, ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb Prabodhankar Thackeray’, and ‘Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’. The poll symbols that were submitted were that of a ‘rising sun’, a ‘burning torch’ (Mashaal), and a ‘trident’ (trishul). Team Shinde also suggested ‘rising sun’ and ‘trident’ as their poll symbols along with ‘mace’.

On Saturday, the EC had barred both Shiv Sena factions from using the party name and its election symbol in the November 3 Andheri East assembly bypolls. In an interim order over the claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation, the Commission asked them to suggest by Monday three different name choices and also as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

Meanwhile, Shinde on Monday filed a caveat in Delhi High Court, against a petition filed by Uddhav seeking to quash the EC order on the freeze of the Shiv Sena’s ‘bow and arrow’ election symbol. The high court is likely to hear the matter on Wednesday, October 12.

In his petition, Thackeray, who had criticised the EC’s order calling it “injustice”, has contended it was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties and giving them an opportunity to lead evidence. Thackeray sought directions to consider and allot the symbol proposed by him without restricting the choice of the symbol from the list of free symbols notified by the commission.

The Sena vs Sena row began when Shinde raised a banner of revolt against Uddhav in June, accusing him of entering into an “unnatural alliance” with the Congress and NCP by compromising on Bal Thackeray’s ideologies. Over 40 of the Shiv Sena’s 55 MLAs had supported Shinde, forcing Uddhav’s resignation.

The Andheri East bypoll is the first to happen after Shinde and the BJP unseated the MVA government.

(With PTI inputs)

