EC Announces Dates for Odisha Panchayat Elections, To be Held in 5 Phases From February 16

The State Election Commission has announced the date for the panchayat elections in Odisha.

State election Commission Aditya Prasad Padhi announced a five-phase schedule from February 16, 2022. With the announcement, the model code of conduct is enforced from Tuesday. The voting will be held on February 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24.

The polling will begin at 7 am and continue till 1 pm. The counting of votes will be held on February 26, 27 and 28. A total of 853 zilla parishad seats, 91,916 wards and 6,794 panchayats will go to elections.

All the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Commission shall be strictly observed during the elections.

Padhi said, “The notice will be issued by Election Officer on January 13. Nomination papers will be issued and presented from January 17 to 21. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on January 22. Candidates can withdraw their nomination by January 25 and the final list of candidates will be issued on the same day. The counting of votes will be held in three phases on February 26, 27, and 28. The Model Code of Conduct will be in force from today till 28th February 2022."

The commission stated athat candidates have to upload their details on the district websites. In case of submitting a fake affidavit, strict action will be taken against the candidate. No rallies or gatherings are allowed. Candidates can campaign (door-to-door) with a maximum of five persons. Candidates are directed to visit nomination centres in one vehicle only as no show of strength with several vehicles and supporters are allowed due to the Covid-19. A centralised counting of votes is to be conducted at the block level.

