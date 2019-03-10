As EC Announces Poll Schedule, PM Modi Hopes for 'Historic Turnout'

The festival of democracy, Elections are here.



I urge my fellow Indians to enrich the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with their active participation. I hope this election witnesses a historic turnout.



I particularly call upon first time voters to vote in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019

In 2014, the people comprehensively rejected the UPA. There was unprecedented anger over the UPA’s corruption, nepotism and policy paralysis. India’s self-confidence was at an all-time low and the people of India wanted to rid the nation of such decay and pessimism. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019

Wishing all political parties and candidates the very best for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



We may belong to different parties but our aim must be the same- the development of India and empowerment of every Indian! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019

