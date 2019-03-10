English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As EC Announces Poll Schedule, PM Modi Hopes for 'Historic Turnout'
In a goodwill gesture ahead of the polls, the Prime Minister wished good luck the political parties as the polling dates were announced and said that development of the country should be the aim of all.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Urging the first time voters to vote in ‘record numbers’, Prime Minister Narendra mOdi on Sunday urged the people to participate in the ‘festival of democracy’.
“The festival of democracy, Elections are here. I urge my fellow Indians to enrich the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with their active participation. I hope this election witnesses a historic turnout. I particularly call upon first time voters to vote in record numbers (sic),” the Prime Minister tweeted soon after the Election Commission announced the dates for voting for Lok Sabha elections.
In a series of tweets, PM Modi took a swipe at the Congress and accused it of corruption, nepotism and policy paralysis.
“In 2014, the people comprehensively rejected the UPA. There was unprecedented anger over the UPA’s corruption, nepotism and policy paralysis. India’s self-confidence was at an all-time low and the people of India wanted to rid the nation of such decay and pessimism,” the Prime Minister tweeted.
In a goodwill gesture ahead of the polls, the Prime Minister wished good luck the political parties as the polling dates were announced and said that development of the country should be the aim of all.
“Wishing all political parties and candidates the very best for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. We may belong to different parties but our aim must be the same- the development of India and empowerment of every Indian!”
The polling will be held in seven phases starting from April 11 to May 19, the Election Commission announced on Sunday. The results will be declared on May 23.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
