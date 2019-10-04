EC Appoints Special Expenditure Observers for Telangana, Sikkim Bypolls

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday appointed a serving and a retired Indian Revenue Service officer as special expenditure observers for the upcoming assembly by-elections in Telangana and Sikkim.

A statement from the Commission said 1983-batch former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer BR Balakrishnan has been appointed as special expenditure officer for Telangana and 1988-batch IRS officer Suresh Kumar has been appointed for Sikkim.

The two have been mandated to supervise and monitor the work being done by the electoral machinery. They will ensure that stringent and effective enforcement action is taken against those trying to vitiate the poll process by inducing voters by distributing cash, liquor and freebies.

Balakrishnan had served as director general, Income Tax (Investigation), Bengaluru. Kumar is presently posted as as principal commissioner of Income Tax (Central), Ahmedabad.

Bypolls for Telangana's Huzurnagar assembly seat and Sikkim's Poklok-Kamrang, Mantam-Rumtek and Gangtok constituencies will be held on October 21.

The counting of votes will be held on October 24.

