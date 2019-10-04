EC Appoints Special Expenditure Observers for Telangana, Sikkim Bypolls
The two observers have been mandated to supervise and monitor the work being done by the electoral machinery.
Logo of the Election Commission of India.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday appointed a serving and a retired Indian Revenue Service officer as special expenditure observers for the upcoming assembly by-elections in Telangana and Sikkim.
A statement from the Commission said 1983-batch former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer BR Balakrishnan has been appointed as special expenditure officer for Telangana and 1988-batch IRS officer Suresh Kumar has been appointed for Sikkim.
The two have been mandated to supervise and monitor the work being done by the electoral machinery. They will ensure that stringent and effective enforcement action is taken against those trying to vitiate the poll process by inducing voters by distributing cash, liquor and freebies.
Balakrishnan had served as director general, Income Tax (Investigation), Bengaluru. Kumar is presently posted as as principal commissioner of Income Tax (Central), Ahmedabad.
Bypolls for Telangana's Huzurnagar assembly seat and Sikkim's Poklok-Kamrang, Mantam-Rumtek and Gangtok constituencies will be held on October 21.
The counting of votes will be held on October 24.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Season 10 to Feature Desert Eagle Pistol, Payload Mode, RP Rewards and More
- 'Queer Eye' Fans are Mourning the Demise of Bruley, the French Bulldog
- War Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Mints Rs 77.7 Cr
- In Pics: Hina Khan's Birthday Was full of Love, Flowers and Cake with Boyfriend Rocky and Friends
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone