English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Appoints Special Observer for West Bengal to Oversee Last Five Phases of Polls
Ajay V Nayak will be overseeing the last five phases of polls and directly report to the Election Commission in New Delhi on a daily basis
File Photo of the Election Commission of India building.
Loading...
Kolkata: The Election Commission has appointed former Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ajay V Nayak as special observer for West Bengal, a senior official said here on Wednesday.
Nayak may reach the city on April 19, he said.
"He will be overseeing the last five phases of polls and directly report to the Election Commission in New Delhi on a daily basis," the official said.
Nayak, a 1984-batch IAS officer, had retired last year.
The EC had earlier appointed Vivek Dubey as a special police observer for the state.
Two Lok Sabha seats - Cooch Behar and Alipurduar - witnessed polling on April 11, while the rest of the 40 constituencies will go to polls in six phases
Nayak may reach the city on April 19, he said.
"He will be overseeing the last five phases of polls and directly report to the Election Commission in New Delhi on a daily basis," the official said.
Nayak, a 1984-batch IAS officer, had retired last year.
The EC had earlier appointed Vivek Dubey as a special police observer for the state.
Two Lok Sabha seats - Cooch Behar and Alipurduar - witnessed polling on April 11, while the rest of the 40 constituencies will go to polls in six phases
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Ground Report: Decoding The Pulse Of Aligarh
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Ground Report: BJP vs BJD, Who Has The Edge In Odisha?
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Ground Report: Decoding The Pulse Of Aligarh
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Ground Report: BJP vs BJD, Who Has The Edge In Odisha?
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ambulance Rushes Infant From Mangaluru to Trivandrum. But Why is it Live on Facebook?
- New Bharat Poster Takes Us Back to 1970 When Salman Khan Met 'Madam Sir' Katrina Kaif
- Did Cersei and Euron from 'Game of Thrones' Pull off SRK-Kajol 'Palat' from 'DDLJ'?
- Avengers Endgame Final Trailer Prepares Marvel Fans for the Emotional End, Watch Here
- Maisie Williams Had to Wear Strap Across Her Chest to Look Like a Boy in GoT’s Earlier Seasons
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results