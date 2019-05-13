Take the pledge to vote

EC Approves Tomorrow's AP Cabinet Meet, Stays Ban on 'Laxmi's NTR' Movie Till May 19

The Election Commission has directed that no media announcement of enhancement of rate, etc should be done in the Cabinet Meet tomorrow.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 9:34 PM IST
TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Image: News18)
TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Image: News18)
Amarvathi: Election Commission of India today gave its nod for the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Meeting, which is scheduled for tomorrow in the AP Secretariat, Velagapudi.

Election Commission of India, in a letter to Chief Election office of AP Gopala Krishna Dwivedi today, has communicated that, it has no objection regarding the convening of a meeting of Council of Ministers on 14th may, 2019, subject to the condition that in case of any new decision or revision of rates or any outstanding payment, it will require the permission of the commission before implementation.

ECI further directed that no media announcement of enhancement of rate, etc should be done in the above-said meeting.

Earlier, there was a face-off between Chief Secretary of AP LV Subrahmanyam and CM Chandrababu Naidu on Various issues including review meetings during Model Code of Conduct in force.

In another announcement, Election Commission of India has communicated that joint collector of Kadapa District is transferred to Non-Election post.

ECI further communicated that it has decided not to allow the release of movie Laxmi's NTR” till 19th May 2019.

Earlier, there was a controversy regarding the release of Director Ram Gopal Varma's much awaiting Telugu movie Laxmi's NTR. EC had already postponed the release of the movie twice in AP. TDP supremo N.Chandrababu Naidu and his Cadre strongly objected the release of the movie, which picturised Naidu's alleged role in dethroning of his uncle and former CM of AP NT Rama Rao in the year 1995.

