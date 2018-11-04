English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Asks Telangana Govt to Take Action on Allegations of PROs 'Canvassing' for TRS
The matter was raised by some journalists at a press meet on October 27.
Representative image.
Loading...
Hyderabad: Election authorities have asked the Telangana government to initiate necessary action into allegations that public relations officers (PROs) working with caretaker ministers were allegedly involved in 'canvassing' for the TRS on social media ahead of the assembly elections next month.
In his October 31 letter to the state General Administration Principal Secretary, Additional Chief Electoral Officer V Saida drew his attention to the complaint made by some journalists at a recent press meet that PROs were allegedly posting party programmes in social media groups, particularly WhatsApp.
The letter requested the government to accord top priroity to the matter and take necessary action keeping in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and to furnish a compliance report.
The matter was raised by some journalits at a press meet on October 27.
Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held on December 7.
In his October 31 letter to the state General Administration Principal Secretary, Additional Chief Electoral Officer V Saida drew his attention to the complaint made by some journalists at a recent press meet that PROs were allegedly posting party programmes in social media groups, particularly WhatsApp.
The letter requested the government to accord top priroity to the matter and take necessary action keeping in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and to furnish a compliance report.
The matter was raised by some journalits at a press meet on October 27.
Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held on December 7.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli to Set New T20I Record
- Priyanka Chopra Kicks Off Her Bachelorette Weekend With Girlfriends & Sophie Turner; See Pics
- Leicester City Owner's Buddhist Funeral Held in Thailand with Royal Honour
- Apple Accused of Going Too Far With New 'Black-Bottomed' Foot Emoji
- Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner! From Girl Next Door to Victoria’s Secret Angel in Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...