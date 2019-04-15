EC Bans Media Houses from Publishing AIADMK's Election Ads After DMK's Complaint

Tamil Nadu Chief Election Officer Satyabrata Sahoo has issued a directive to all media houses, including print and television media, to not publish or telecast AIADMK advertisements ahead of the Lok Sabha poll and by-election. The Election Commission has warned the AIADMK against broadcasting election campaign content without prior permission from the state-level media certification and monitoring committee.In the letter, the CEO states: “It is brought to the notice of this office that the political parties are telecasting/broadcasting their political advertisement in electronic and social media without the prior approval of the State level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee and also if otherwise the contents of political advertisement get approved by MCMC, the certification number has not been telecasted/ broadcasted along with the advertisement in electronic and social media.”DMK's legal wing had approached the commission, complaining that the AIADMK was telecasting ‘scandalous’ campaign videos and making baseless allegations against the party.The letter further warns of dire consequences if the AIADMK advertisements are still published or telecast. “The video in this regard should be stopped from telecasting forthwith and it will attract severe punishment and penal provisions of Cable TV Act and law in force,” the letter further states.In its advertisement, the DMK alleged that the “AIADMK is slavish and the BJP is a hegemonic force”, while highlighting issues such as NEET, unemployment and farmers’ distress. The AIADMK, on the other hand, in its advertisement claimed that ‘people should be saved from hooligans'.