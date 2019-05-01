English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Bans Pragya Thakur From Campaigning for 72 Hours Over Comments on 26/11 Hero, Babri
The EC said though Pragya had apologised for her statement against the slain IPS officer, it found the statement to be 'unwarranted'.
File photo of BJP candidate for Bhopal constituency Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur during an election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, in Bhopal.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday barred BJP candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from campaigning for 72 hours for her remarks on former ATS chief Hemant Karkare and Babri mosque demolition.
The panel "strongly condemned" her remarks" and "warned her "not to repeat the misconduct in future".
The EC said though Pragya had apologised for her statement against the slain IPS officer, it found the statement to be "unwarranted".
The ban would come into force from 6.00 AM, May 2 (Thursday).
Pragya had said Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because of her "curse" as he "tortured" her when he probed the Malegaon blast case as chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).
She also had said that she was "proud" of her participation in the demolition of the Babri mosque at Ayodhya in 1992.
