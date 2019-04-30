English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Bars BJP Gujarat Chief From Campaigning for 72 Hours for Using Abusive Language
The Election Commission has stated that Jitubhai Vaghani cannot campaign in any part of the country for using intemperate and abusive language while addressing party workers and voters in Surat.
Representative image of BJP supporter (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Election Commission Tuesday barred BJP's Gujarat unit chief Jitubhai Vaghani from campaigning for 72 hours for using "intemperate and abusive language" at an election meet.
His ban will come into force from 4.00 pm on May 2.
The Lok Sabha election in Gujarat were held in a single phase on April 23 in the third phase.
For 72 hours, Vaghani cannot hold "in any part of the country", any public meetings, public processions, roadshows and interviews, public utterances in the media (electronic, print, social media) for using intemperate and abusive language and violating the poll code while addressing party workers and voters at Amroli in Surat on April 7, official sources said.
