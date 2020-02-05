EC Cracks Whip on Delhi Police Officer Who Shared Details Linking Shaheen Bagh Shooter With AAP
Taking a strong view of DCP Rajesh Deo sharing with the media details of the investigation that linked Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala to the AAP, the poll body barred him from election duty.
File Photo of the Election Commission of India building.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday said the statements made by Delhi Police Crime Branch official Rajesh Deo referring to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in connection with the Shaheen Bagh shooter were "totally uncalled for".
Taking a strong view of Deputy Commissioner of Police Deo sharing with the media details of the investigation that linked Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala to the AAP, the poll body barred him from election duty. The EC directed the Delhi Police not to assign him any poll-related work, saying his conduct has "consequences" on holding "free and fair elections".
The EC said that, having considered the matter in its entirety, it has issued a warning to Deo communicating its displeasure on his conduct.
Deo on Tuesday told reporters that Baisala, who had opened fired at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, was an AAP member. This prompted Delhi's ruling party to approach the poll body against the police officer.
Baisala, 25, was arrested on February 1 for firing in the air at Shaheen Bagh, which has been at the centre of protests in the national capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, found images on Baisala's phone showing him with AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh, Deo had said.
But the Delhi Police's claims were refuted by Baisala's family. His uncle, Fatesh Singh, claimed he had no idea where the photographs came from.
The images led to a war of words between the ruling AAP and the BJP — both parties have been locked in a heated battle ahead of polling on Saturday.
Singh, who was purportedly seen in a photograph with the shooter, accused the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of a "conspiracy" and of "indulging in dirty politics". The party on Wednesday filed a complaint with the EC.
BJP President JP Nadda, meanwhile, said this had exposed the dirty face of the party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal who were playing with the country's security.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that "their (AAP's) designs are very clear from the beginning and they are trying every trick".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PETA Trolled for 'Encouraging' People to Not Use the Word 'Pet' for Their Furry Friends
- Nitin Mukesh Singing Raj Kapoor Classics at Grandson Armaan Jain's Wedding will Make You Nostalgic
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor Attend Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception, See Pics
- Bushfire Charity Bash Called Off Due to Rain Forecast
- Mayanti Langer Shuts Down Trolls in Epic Fashion Who Asked Her About Stuart Binny