EC Defers Bye-elections for Parliamentary, Assembly Seats Due to Surge in Covid-19 Cases

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday decided to postpone the bye-elections of parliamentary and assembly constituencies in various states and union territories due to outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19 across the country.

“The Commission has reviewed the matter today and has decided that due to outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country it would not be appropriate to hold bye-elections till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold these bye-elections," said the poll body in an official statement.

“There are notified three vacancies in Parliamentary Constituencies namely Dadra & Nagar Haveli, 28-Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) & 2-Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and eight vacancies in Assembly Constituencies namely 01-Kalka and 46-Ellenabad in Haryana, 155-Vallabhnagar in Rajasthan, 33-Sindgi in Karnataka, 47-Rajabala and 13-Mawryngkneng (ST) in Meghalaya, 08-Fatehpur in Himachal Pradesh and 124-Badvel (SC) in Andhra Pradesh. There are few more vacancies of seats for which reports and notifications are awaited and being confirmed," it said.

The ECI further said that it will take a decision in the matter at appropriate time in the future after taking inputs from the concerned states and assessing the Covid-19 situation from mandated authorities like NDMA/SDMA.

