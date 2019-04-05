LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
EC Denies Clearance to 6 Congress Advertisements, Including One on Rafale Row in MP

The Election Commission (EC) also took objection to an injection syringe filled with a tri-coloured liquid featured in one of the Congress advertisements for the Lok Sabha elections.

PTI

Updated:April 5, 2019, 7:48 AM IST
File Photo of the Election Commission of India building.
Bhopal:The Election Commission has refused permission for circulation to six campaign videos submitted by the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, including one about the Rafale row, the party said here Thursday.

The party, while seeking a review of the decision, alleged that the poll body was acting under the Union government's pressure.

"Six of our election advertisements were rejected by the EC on different grounds. There was nothing objectionable in these campaign teasers and it looks like there is Centre's pressure on the EC," said Shobha Oza, state Congress media cell chief.
According to the EC, one of the advertisements did not pass muster as it featured a disabled person.

The poll body also took objection to an injection syringe filled with a tri-coloured liquid featured in one of the advertisements.

The video on the Rafale fighter jet deal did not get clearance as a case related to the controversy is pending before the Supreme Court.

Oza said the advertisement was satirical and it would not have interfered with the matter before the apex court.

A Congress delegation called on EC officials later and submitted a memorandum, demanding a review of the decision.
