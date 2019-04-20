Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

EC Directs Producers Eros Now to Stop Streaming of PM Modi Web Series Until Further Notice

While episodes of the web series were already aired on April 3 before the first phase of polling, the remaining five episodes have been ordered to be removed from Eros Now's digital platform.

News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
EC Directs Producers Eros Now to Stop Streaming of PM Modi Web Series Until Further Notice
File photo. PM Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Barmer. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has directed the producers of web series 'Modi: Journey of a Common Man' to stop its online streaming and has ordered the removal of all content from the web platform, citing its April 10 order.

The EC orders today comes after the Congress party on April 13 moved the EC against the web series stating that it is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. In its complaint, the Congress said that the web series is a tool to "influence the viewers and voters" in the Lok Sabha polls.

There was no immediate response form Eros Now producers.

In its order staying the release of the biopic, the EC had said that "any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography subserving the purposes of any political party or any individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, should not be displayed in electronic media including cinematograph during the operation of MCC".

The EC said, in view of the admitted facts and material available on record, the web series is based on Modi, who, besides being the PM, is also a political leader and a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.

The web series tells the story of the Narendra Modi's life from when he was 12 years old to the time he became the Prime Minister of India.

While episodes of the web series were already aired on April 3 before the first phase of polling, the remaining five episodes have been ordered to be removed from Eros Now's digital platform.

This step by the EC follows the poll body's previous ruling that put a stay on the release of PM Modi's biopic till the end of Lok Sabha elections.
