EC Disqualifies 493 Candidates for Failing to Submit Poll Expense in Uttar Pradesh
The list includes six candidates from Muzaffarnagar district of the state.
Muzaffarnagar: The Election Commission has disqualified 493 losing candidates in 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from contesting elections for the next three years for failing to submit their poll-related expenditure accounts.
Chief Electoral Officer Ramesh Chand Rai said the disqualification comes after the failure of these candidates to submit their final returns on election expenditure in the previous Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
The candidates have been disqualified under the Representation of the People Act, he said.
