LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

EC Disqualifies 493 Candidates for Failing to Submit Poll Expense in Uttar Pradesh

The list includes six candidates from Muzaffarnagar district of the state.

PTI

Updated:April 5, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
EC Disqualifies 493 Candidates for Failing to Submit Poll Expense in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representation.
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: The Election Commission has disqualified 493 losing candidates in 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from contesting elections for the next three years for failing to submit their poll-related expenditure accounts.

The list includes six candidates from Muzaffarnagar district of the state.

Chief Electoral Officer Ramesh Chand Rai said the disqualification comes after the failure of these candidates to submit their final returns on election expenditure in the previous Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The candidates have been disqualified under the Representation of the People Act, he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram