LIVE: EC to Announce Gujarat, Himachal Election Dates at 3 PM; AAP 'Ready to Fight', Tharoor Toots Cong Horn Against BJP

states to take stock of poll preparedness.

The previous assembly elections were held in December 2017. After the election, BJP emerged victorious and had formed the state government, with Vijay Rupani taking over as the chief minister.

Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, the Assembly elections were held in November 2017. After the election, the BJP had formed the government with Jai Ram Thakur becoming the chief minister.

While the elections for Gujarat’s 182 seats were held in two phases, Himachal Pradesh had witnessed polling for 68 seats in a single phase.

The model code of conduct will go into effect as soon as the two states’ schedules are announced. This is a set of guidelines issued by the poll body for political parties and candidates to follow during elections, primarily regarding speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, election manifestos, processions, and general conduct.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years, with the exception of a 17-month period when party rebel Shankersinh Vaghela’s splinter held the fort with Congress support.

For the BJP, Gujarat must be retained if the 2024 electoral war is to be waged freely for a third term.

Gujarat is heating up with campaigning ahead of the announcement of Assembly election dates, with prominent political leaders such as Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Rahul Gandhi visiting the state.

Gujarat’s cities and villages are littered with political party advertisement banners.

PM Modi was in Gujarat for two days this week, inaugurating/laying the foundation stone for projects worth over 27,000 crore in cities such as Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, and Ambaji. He also launched Ahmedabad’s metro train service and India’s third Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar to Mumbai.

