EC Extends Ban on Physical Rallies & Roadshows Till Jan 31 But Allows Public Meetings for Phase 1 from Jan 28

After holding a series of virtual meetings, the Election Commission on Saturday decided to extend the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, but gave relaxation for physical public meetings of parties or contesting candidates for phase 1 from January 28 and for phase 2 from February 1. The poll body has also enhanced the limit of people allowed for the door-to-door campaign for the upcoming elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur.

Instead of five, now 10 people, excluding security personnel, will be allowed for door-to-door campaigns.

Earlier in the day, the commission held virtual meetings to decide whether the ban imposed by it on physical rallies and roadshows to prevent the spread of Covid-19 should continue. Announcing dates for elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur on January 8, the poll panel had announced a ban on physical rallies, road and bike shows, and similar campaigning events till January 15.

On January 15, the ECI extended the ban until January 22. It had, however, granted a relaxation for political parties to hold indoor meetings of a maximum of 300 people or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.