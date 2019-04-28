EC Flying Squad Files FIR Against AAP's Gopal Rai For Violating Poll Code

: A case has been registered against Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai against a complaint by the Election Commission Flying Squad in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.An FIR has been booked against Rai at the Connaught Place police station under Section 28(1)P/110 DP Act.According to executive magistrate Mukul Joshi of the flying squad, Gopal Rai was caught red-handed distributing pamphlets without clearance from the Election Commission.Issuing a statement following the complaint, AAP said: "We wish someday a flying squad suo moto register cases against BJP leaders too. Till now, all cases have been registered after a lot of follow-ups with EC. EC has yet not taken a call on multiple violations by Gautam Gambhir. We again demand Gautam Gambhir to be banned from campaigning for 72 hours".