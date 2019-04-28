English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Flying Squad Files FIR Against AAP's Gopal Rai For Violating Poll Code
Officials of the Flying Squad stated that Gopal Rai was caught red-handed distributing pamphlets without clearance from the Election Commission.
AAP Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A case has been registered against Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai against a complaint by the Election Commission Flying Squad in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
An FIR has been booked against Rai at the Connaught Place police station under Section 28(1)P/110 DP Act.
According to executive magistrate Mukul Joshi of the flying squad, Gopal Rai was caught red-handed distributing pamphlets without clearance from the Election Commission.
Issuing a statement following the complaint, AAP said: "We wish someday a flying squad suo moto register cases against BJP leaders too. Till now, all cases have been registered after a lot of follow-ups with EC. EC has yet not taken a call on multiple violations by Gautam Gambhir. We again demand Gautam Gambhir to be banned from campaigning for 72 hours".
