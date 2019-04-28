Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

EC Flying Squad Files FIR Against AAP's Gopal Rai For Violating Poll Code

Officials of the Flying Squad stated that Gopal Rai was caught red-handed distributing pamphlets without clearance from the Election Commission.

Nitisha Kashyap | News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2019, 11:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
EC Flying Squad Files FIR Against AAP's Gopal Rai For Violating Poll Code
AAP Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A case has been registered against Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai against a complaint by the Election Commission Flying Squad in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

An FIR has been booked against Rai at the Connaught Place police station under Section 28(1)P/110 DP Act.

According to executive magistrate Mukul Joshi of the flying squad, Gopal Rai was caught red-handed distributing pamphlets without clearance from the Election Commission.

Issuing a statement following the complaint, AAP said: "We wish someday a flying squad suo moto register cases against BJP leaders too. Till now, all cases have been registered after a lot of follow-ups with EC. EC has yet not taken a call on multiple violations by Gautam Gambhir. We again demand Gautam Gambhir to be banned from campaigning for 72 hours".
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram