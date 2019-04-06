English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'EC Following Modi Code of Conduct?' Congress Slams Poll Body's 'Love Letter' to Adityanath for Army Remark
The EC was learnt to have let off Adityanath with a light rap for his "Modiji ki sena" remark, asking him to be more careful in the future.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday questioned the Election Commission’s light rap to Yogi Adityanath for his "Modiji ki sena" remark, saying the Uttar Pradesh chief minister "insults" the Indian Army and the poll body writes a "love letter" to him.
The opposition party also came down hard on the EC communication to NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar, saying he criticised the party's proposed minimum income scheme NYAY and the poll body told him "don't do it in future".
"Has the MCC now become 'Modi Code of Conduct'. Adityanath insults the Indian Army — EC writes a love letter to him," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. "NITI Aayog vice chairman criticises the NYAY scheme -- EC says 'don't do it in future'," he said. Why is the EC shying away from showing the mirror of truth to those in power, Surjewala asked.
The EC was learnt to have let off Adityanath with a light rap for his "Modiji ki sena" remark, asking him to be more careful in the future. The EC Friday also expressed "displeasure" over the NITI Aayog vice chairman's remarks against the Congress' proposed minimum income scheme 'NYAY' and said the comments violated the model code of conduct.
In a communication sent to Kumar, the EC asked him to be cautious in future while making statements.
The opposition party also came down hard on the EC communication to NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar, saying he criticised the party's proposed minimum income scheme NYAY and the poll body told him "don't do it in future".
"Has the MCC now become 'Modi Code of Conduct'. Adityanath insults the Indian Army — EC writes a love letter to him," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. "NITI Aayog vice chairman criticises the NYAY scheme -- EC says 'don't do it in future'," he said. Why is the EC shying away from showing the mirror of truth to those in power, Surjewala asked.
The EC was learnt to have let off Adityanath with a light rap for his "Modiji ki sena" remark, asking him to be more careful in the future. The EC Friday also expressed "displeasure" over the NITI Aayog vice chairman's remarks against the Congress' proposed minimum income scheme 'NYAY' and said the comments violated the model code of conduct.
In a communication sent to Kumar, the EC asked him to be cautious in future while making statements.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan has This Straight Face and That's Intriguing to Decode: Vidya Balan
- Vivek Oberoi on ‘PM Narendra Modi’ Release Delay: Some People Put Us in So Many Difficulties
- How Phones are Using the Latest Ultra High Resolution Sensors to Rival DSLRs
- BCCI Ombudsman to Reconsider Quantum of Punishment for Sreesanth: SC
- Real-Life Rickroll: British Citizens Want Rick Astley to Become the Next Prime Minister
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results