Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

EC Imposes Fresh Ban on Azam Khan for Making 'Communal' Remarks, 'Threatening' Poll Officers

This is the second time this month that the EC has imposed a ban on him. The fresh ban will come into force at 6.00 AM Wednesday.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2019, 8:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
EC Imposes Fresh Ban on Azam Khan for Making 'Communal' Remarks, 'Threatening' Poll Officers
File image of Azam Khan. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was on Tuesday barred from campaigning for 48 hours for his provocative remarks against poll authorities in Uttar Pradesh and making communal statements, officials said.

In his speech on April 25, Khan had allegedly referred to Kargil war and raised religious slogans. Khan had allegedly said, "During Kargil war, Indian soldiers comprising both Hindus and Muslims defeated Pakistanis. The Indian soldiers shouted 'Naara-e-Takbeer Allahu Akbar' slogan to fool the Pakistanis, who mistook them for their own soldiers and came out of their cover. After this Indian soldiers easily defeated them."

This is the second time this month that the EC has imposed a ban on him. The fresh ban will come into force at 6.00 AM Wednesday. Earlier he was barred from campaigning for 72 hours for his 'khaki underwear' jibe at BJP candidate Jaya Prada.

So far Khan has been mentioned in 12 cases of alleged violations in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram