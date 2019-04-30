EC Imposes Fresh Ban on Azam Khan for Making 'Communal' Remarks, 'Threatening' Poll Officers

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was on Tuesday barred from campaigning for 48 hours for his provocative remarks against poll authorities in Uttar Pradesh and making communal statements, officials said.In his speech on April 25, Khan had allegedly referred to Kargil war and raised religious slogans. Khan had allegedly said, "During Kargil war, Indian soldiers comprising both Hindus and Muslims defeated Pakistanis. The Indian soldiers shouted 'Naara-e-Takbeer Allahu Akbar' slogan to fool the Pakistanis, who mistook them for their own soldiers and came out of their cover. After this Indian soldiers easily defeated them."This is the second time this month that the EC has imposed a ban on him. The fresh ban will come into force at 6.00 AM Wednesday. Earlier he was barred from campaigning for 72 hours for his 'khaki underwear' jibe at BJP candidate Jaya Prada.So far Khan has been mentioned in 12 cases of alleged violations in Uttar Pradesh.(With inputs from PTI)