EC Initiates Steps to Take Down Trailers of Mamata Biopic From Internet Sites

The EC cited the Commission's April 10 order banning the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi till the elections are over, for initiating action on the Mamata Banerjee biopic.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
EC Initiates Steps to Take Down Trailers of Mamata Biopic From Internet Sites
A poster of the film titled Baghini: Bengal Tigress.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission has initiated steps to take down trailers of a biopic on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from at least three websites.

After the chief electoral officer of West Bengal submitted a report on the biopic, titled 'Baghini' (tigress), the EC has initiated steps to ensure that the trailers are brought down.

Though the producer has claimed that it is slated for release on May 3, an EC official said so far the Central Board for Film Certification has not issued it a certification.

The BJP had approached the poll panel seeking a ban on the release of the movie until the election process is over.

The last of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election will be held on May 19 and counting will be done on May 23.

The official cited the Commission's April 10 order banning the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi till the elections are over, for initiating action on the Mamata Banerjee biopic.

In its order staying the release of the Modi biopic, the EC had said that "any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography subserving the purposes of any political party or any individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, should not be displayed in electronic media including cinematograph during the operation of MCC".

Based on the same order, the EC had on Saturday directed Eros Now to immediately take down a web series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all related contents till further orders.

The EC order said the streaming of five-episode web series, "Modi - Journey of a Common Man", should be "stopped forthwith".
