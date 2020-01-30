Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

EC Issues Notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for Calling Arvind Kejriwal a 'Terrorist'

The EC has also ordered his removal from the BJP's list of star campaigners. The notice said the AAP had approached the Delhi chief electoral officer with a complaint.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
EC Issues Notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for Calling Arvind Kejriwal a 'Terrorist'
File photo of Parvesh Verma. (Image : Twitter)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist".

He has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to respond. The notice came on a day when he was barred from campaigning for 96 hours (four days) for making controversial remarks at a poll meet recently.

The EC has also ordered his removal from the BJP's list of star campaigners. The notice said the AAP had approached the Delhi chief electoral officer with a complaint.

