EC Issues Notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for Calling Arvind Kejriwal a 'Terrorist'

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist".

He has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to respond. The notice came on a day when he was barred from campaigning for 96 hours (four days) for making controversial remarks at a poll meet recently.

The EC has also ordered his removal from the BJP's list of star campaigners. The notice said the AAP had approached the Delhi chief electoral officer with a complaint.

