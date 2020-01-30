EC Issues Notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for Calling Arvind Kejriwal a 'Terrorist'
The EC has also ordered his removal from the BJP's list of star campaigners. The notice said the AAP had approached the Delhi chief electoral officer with a complaint.
File photo of Parvesh Verma. (Image : Twitter)
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist".
He has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to respond. The notice came on a day when he was barred from campaigning for 96 hours (four days) for making controversial remarks at a poll meet recently.
