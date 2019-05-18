English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Issues Notice to MP Congress Candidate for Distributing 'Nyay' Forms
A BJP member had lodged a complaint on May 3, alleging that the Congress is illegally distributing and filling up Nyay scheme enrolment forms, bearing Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Yadav's pictures along with party's symbol, in three districts in Madhya Pradesh.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday issued notice to Congress candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, which goes to polls on May 19, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by distributing and filling-up enrolment forms of the party's proposed "Nyay" scheme.
Arun Subhashchandra Yadav has been asked to furnish an explanation within 24 hours.
An EC statement said, "Prima facie, it shows that the aforesaid act (distribution and filling up of Nyay enrolment forms) has been done by or on behalf of and within knowledge of the contesting candidate of the Congress, Arun Subhashchandra Yadav, from Khandwa."
A Bhartiya Janta Party member had lodged a complaint on May 3, alleging that the Congress is illegally distributing and filling up Nyay scheme enrolment forms, bearing Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Yadav's pictures along with party's symbol, in three districts in Madhya Pradesh.
The state's Chief Electoral Officer, after investigation, concluded that a case is made out against Yadav, as his associate Sudhansingh Thakur distributed the forms in Khandwa district. An FIR was filed against Thakur on May 5.
After examining the documentary evidence against Yadav, the poll panel told him to submit an explanation in the matter within a day, "failing, which the Election Commission shall take a decision without further reference to him".
Under the Nyay scheme, the Congress has promised Rs 72,000 will deposited yearly in the accounts of poor people, if the party is voted to power.
Arun Subhashchandra Yadav has been asked to furnish an explanation within 24 hours.
An EC statement said, "Prima facie, it shows that the aforesaid act (distribution and filling up of Nyay enrolment forms) has been done by or on behalf of and within knowledge of the contesting candidate of the Congress, Arun Subhashchandra Yadav, from Khandwa."
A Bhartiya Janta Party member had lodged a complaint on May 3, alleging that the Congress is illegally distributing and filling up Nyay scheme enrolment forms, bearing Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Yadav's pictures along with party's symbol, in three districts in Madhya Pradesh.
The state's Chief Electoral Officer, after investigation, concluded that a case is made out against Yadav, as his associate Sudhansingh Thakur distributed the forms in Khandwa district. An FIR was filed against Thakur on May 5.
After examining the documentary evidence against Yadav, the poll panel told him to submit an explanation in the matter within a day, "failing, which the Election Commission shall take a decision without further reference to him".
Under the Nyay scheme, the Congress has promised Rs 72,000 will deposited yearly in the accounts of poor people, if the party is voted to power.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IIT Professor Reveals the 'Rocket Science' Behind Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Excellence
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Straight Out of a Fairy-Tale in Micheal Cinco Gown at Cannes 2019
- Virat Kohli in Kotkapura? Yuvraj Singh Trolls Skipper on Instagram
- Bharat Song Zinda: Salman Khan, Disha Patani Look Awesome Performing Stunts on a Triumph Motorcycle
- PUBG Mobile Season 7: All You Need to Know About RP EZ Mission License Feature
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results