Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

EC Issues Notice to Navjot Singh Sidhu for 'Making Personal Remarks' Against PM Modi at Rally

The poll panel last month had given the Congress leader another showcause notice for his remarks wherein he asked Muslims to vote en bloc to defeat Modi.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 6:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
EC Issues Notice to Navjot Singh Sidhu for 'Making Personal Remarks' Against PM Modi at Rally
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued notice to Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for allegedly making personal remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Ahmedabad on April 17.

The poll panel has given him time till 6 pm on May 2 to respond.

Last month, the EC had issued Sidhu a show-cause notice for his remarks wherein he asked Muslims to vote en bloc to defeat Modi.

The poll panel had then said that Sidhu had violated the model code of conduct in place for the Lok Sabha polls, and also a Supreme Court direction barring the use of religious references for political propaganda.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram