EC Issues Notice to Navjot Singh Sidhu for 'Making Personal Remarks' Against PM Modi at Rally
The poll panel last month had given the Congress leader another showcause notice for his remarks wherein he asked Muslims to vote en bloc to defeat Modi.
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued notice to Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for allegedly making personal remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Ahmedabad on April 17.
The poll panel has given him time till 6 pm on May 2 to respond.
Last month, the EC had issued Sidhu a show-cause notice for his remarks wherein he asked Muslims to vote en bloc to defeat Modi.
The poll panel had then said that Sidhu had violated the model code of conduct in place for the Lok Sabha polls, and also a Supreme Court direction barring the use of religious references for political propaganda.
