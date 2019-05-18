Take the pledge to vote

EC Issues Notice to Sunny Deol for Holding Public Meeting in Pathankot During Silent Period

The election campaign is completely banned 48 hours before the polling process. Polling in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held Sunday.

PTI

Updated:May 18, 2019, 11:20 AM IST
File photo. BJP's candidate from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat Sunny Deol, during an election campaign rally for the Lok Sabha polls, in Gurdaspur district, Friday, May 17, 2019. (PTI)
Chandigarh: The Election Commission has issued a notice to BJP candidate Sunny Deol for allegedly violating of the model code of conduct.

Poll officials took serious note of a public meeting held by Deol in Pathankot on Friday night after the silent period come in force.

They also found that a loudspeaker was used in the public meeting in which around 200 people were present.

In the notice, it was pointed out that by holding a public meeting during the silent period, Deol has violated the model code of conduct.

The election campaign is completely banned 48 hours before the polling process. Polling in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held Sunday.

Deol is pitted against Congress's Sunil Jakhar from the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency.
