EC Issues Notice to Yogi Adityanath for 'Modi ki Sena' Remark, Seeks Response by April 5
Yogi Adityanath had said that while the Opposition feeds biryani to terrorists, PM Modi's army will serve them bullets.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses an election rally in Ghaziabad (PTI)
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has issued notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remarks referring to the Indian Army as "Modi ki sena" (the army of Prime Minister Narendra Modi).
Adityanath had made the comments at a rally in Ghaziabad on April 1. Hitting out at opposition parties over a host of governance issues, Adityanath had said that what was "impossible" for the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party had become possible under the BJP rule.
"Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai (Congress people would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullet or bomb). This is the difference. The Congress people use 'ji' in Masood Azhar's name to encourage terrorism," he said, campaigning for Ghaziabad MP and Union minister VK Singh.
The poll panel has given Adityanath till 5 pm on April 5 to offer a response. The EC had earlier directed all political parties and candidates to desist from "indulging in any political propaganda" involving activities of the defence forces.
Several Opposition parties had condemned the remarks, criticising Adityanath for "insulting and humiliating" the armed forces. The EC had also asked the Ghaziabad district magistrate to submit a report to check for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had dubbed Adityanath's remarks as a "flagrant violation" of the institution of the Election Commission.
"From the Prime Minister to Chief Minister, they are trampling upon the mandate of the country, fearing imminent defeat in the 2019 elections. Adityanath is a zero performance chief minister. That's why he has to hide behind the sacrifices and valour of our armed forces to even face the people. He is guilty of the death of nearly 400 children, majority being in his own Parliamentary constituency and protecting people accused of rape like BJP MLA Kuldeep Senger," Surjewala had alleged.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been vocal in her criticism of the NDA government, had said,"It is shocking to hear the UP CM saying that the Indian Army is the 'Modi Sena'. Such blatant personalisation and usurping of our beloved Indian Army is an insult and a humiliation."
