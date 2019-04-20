English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Issues Notification for Local Bodies Polls in Telangana on May 6, 10, 14; Results To be Declared on May 27
While the first phase of polls will be held in 212 ZPTCs and 2365 MPTCs, 199 ZPTCs, 2109 MPTCs will go to polls in the second phase and 124 ZPTCs and 1343 MPTCs in the last phase.
Telangana Legislative Assembly/File photo
Hyderabad: Notification for polls of Local Bodies was issued by the state election commission here on Saturday. The polls for 538 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and 5,817 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies(MPTC) will be held across the state of Telangana and arrangements are being made for fair and peaceful polls.
The State Election Commissioner, Nagi Reddy informed the press that polls will be held in three phases on May 6, 10 and 14 respectively. Nagi Reddy also informed that results will be announced on May 27 after counting the votes polled.
The election commission has already held the meeting with collectors and SPs and other top officials for ensuring smooth polls for local bodies
The state body has instructed the district administration to hold the polls without giving scope for any inconvenience to the voters. While the first phase of polls will be held in 212 ZPTCs and 2365 MPTCs, 199 ZPTCs, 2109 MPTCs will go to polls in the second phase and 124 ZPTCs and 1343 MPTCs in the last phase.
The election body has made suitable arrangements for the fair conduction of polls in 6540 polling stations for 400 voters each and 25487 polling stations set up for 600 voters each across the districts. Accordingly, the election body appointed 64,014 presiding and assistant presiding officers for 32,007 polling stations.
Similarly, the election body has appointed a total of 1.47 lakh polling staff for this polls. Of which, 1.21 lakh will be on poll duty, including three polling staff for each polling station. The officials also set up 13,651 locations, 510 distribution centers, 129 counting centers and strong rooms for the purpose.
Medchal and Malkajgiri constituencies will go to polls in the first phase and Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Jagitial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Rajanna Siricilla and Warangal Urban in second phase.
In the third phase of polls, Adialbad, Kumram Bhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparty, Medak,Sanga Reddy, Sidhipet, Kama Reddy, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Janagam, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubabad, Warangal Rural and Mulugu will witness voting.
