News18 » Politics
EC Issues Show Cause Notice to Arvind Kejriwal for Violating Model Code of Conduct Through Twitter Video

Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the notice before 5pm on Saturday, the day of elections in Delhi, failing which the poll panel will take action against him.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
EC Issues Show Cause Notice to Arvind Kejriwal for Violating Model Code of Conduct Through Twitter Video
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday issued a show cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for posting a "Hind-Muslim" video on his Twitter handle to target the opposition, saying prima facie it has the potential of disturbing communal harmony.

The BJP had approached the EC with a complaint that the video, uploaded on February 3, has the potential of "aggravating existing differences".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener has been asked to respond to the notice before 5pm on Saturday, the day of polling in Delhi, failing which the poll panel will take action against him.

The video purportedly shows that other parties and media are allegedly talking of "Hindus-Muslims", "Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)" and "mandir-masjid (temple-mosque)", but Kejriwal has been discussing development, schools and women's safety.

The EC on Wednesday had condemned Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics at all city courts. It had also warned him to be "more careful" and exercise caution while making such public utterances and statements.

The poll watchdog had fond his remarks in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and seen as a promise by a party in power.

