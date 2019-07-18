Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

EC Issues Show-cause Notice to TMC, CPI, NCP Over National Party Status

The CPI, the BSP and the NCP are facing the prospects of losing their national party status after their dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
EC Issues Show-cause Notice to TMC, CPI, NCP Over National Party Status
File image of Election Commission office in New Delhi.
New Delhi: The Nationalist Congress Party, the Trinamool Congress and the Communist Party of India face the prospect of losing their national party status following their performance in the Lok Sabha elections with the Election Commission Thursday issuing them a show-cause notice.

The Commission has asked them to explain why their national party status should not be revoked, sources said.

They have been asked to respond to the notice by August 5.

The CPI, the BSP and the NCP were facing the prospects of losing their national party status after their dismal performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well.

However, they got a reprieve when in 2016 the EC amended its rules, whereby national and state party status of political parties are to be reviewed every 10 years instead of five.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which won 10 Lok Sabha and some assembly seats, does not face the possibility of losing its national party status now.

According to the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, a political party can be recognised as a national party if its candidates secure at least six per cent of votes polled in four or more states in Lok Sabha or assembly elections, and, in addition, it has at least four members in the Lok Sabha.

It also should have at least two per cent of the total Lok Sabha seats and its candidates come from not less than three states. As of now, TMC, BJP, BSP, CPI, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress (INC), NCP and National People's Party of Meghalaya have national party status.

Read full article
