EC Issues Show Cause Notice to Yogi Adityanath for 'Biryani to Terrorist' Remarks Aimed at Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his remarks where he claimed that his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was feeding biryani to protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

The poll panel has asked him to respond to the notice before 5 pm on Friday.

The EC said, prima facie, by making such remarks the senior BJP leader has violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct in place for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls.

Adityanath had made this comment during a speech in the national capital on February 1, terming the Shaheen Bagh protests as a "malicious attempt to disturb peace and normal life" in Delhi. "When Article 370 was abrogated, pain was felt by Pakistan and Arvind Kejriwal," Adityanath had said, addressing a rally in south Delhi's Badarpur.

Adityanath said in the Delhi elections, there is the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on one side and on the other, there is the Congress and Kejriwal who "support divisive forces".

"The BJP is working with zero tolerance towards terrorism. But Kejriwal is busy sponsoring and offering biryani in Shaheen Bagh," he had said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.