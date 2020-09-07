EC Likely to Announce Dates for UP Bypolls to Fill 8 Vacant Seats Today

The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the dates for the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, which are to be conducted to fill the eight vacant seats of the state Assembly, on Monday There are apprehensions that the bypolls could be conducted along with the Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of the eight assembly seats, six were being represented by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, while two had MLAs from the Samajwadi Party.

Even as the results of the bypolls are not likely to affect the majority in the UP assembly, however, it will send out a political message for the upcoming assembly elections as bye-elections are often touted as the semifinal to the assembly elections.

The Tundla seat of Firozabad got vacant after the resignation of BJP's SP Baghel after being elected as MP. Abdullah Azam, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, won from Swar seat of Rampur, but his membership was cancelled by the High Court after the dispute related to his date of birth.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s seat Bangarmau of Unnao has been vacant since his membership was cancelled after he was sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case.

Apart from this, due to the demise of Parasnath Yadav of Samajwadi Party, the Malhani assembly seat of Jaunpur fell vacant. The seats of BJP's Janmejaya Singh from Deoria Sadar and Virender Sirohi from Bulandshahar are also vacant due to the demise, while Ghatampur seat of Kanpur has been vacant since the death of BJP's Kamal Rani Varun who recently died after being tested positive for COVID19 infection. The Naagwaman seat in Amroha went vacant after BJP's Chetan Chauhan died due to coronavirus infection.