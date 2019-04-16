EC Notice, FIR Against Himachal Pradesh BJP Chief Satpal Satti for Using Expletive Against Rahul Gandhi

: The Himachal Pradesh election office Tuesday served a notice to state BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti for allegedly using an expletive against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and is also probing a "threat" to cut off the ruling party leader's tongue, officials said.The police registered an FIR against Satti under section 294 of IPC (obscene acts) under Baddi police limits.State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Devesh Kumar said Satti has been served a notice for violation of Model Code of Conduct by the district election officer (DEO) of Solan.The BJP leader has been asked to reply within 24 hours from the receipt of the notice, Kumar said.The CEO said the Election Commission of India (ECI) had taken strict cognisance of the alleged derogatory comments by Satti, which had gone viral on social media. The ECI has been informed about the action taken in the matter on the basis of the reports by Solan DEO, Kumar said.The Congress burned the effigies of Satti at district headquarters across the state on Tuesday.The election office and the local police are looking into a BJP complaint that a Congress "supporter" has offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who cuts of Satti's tongue.Meanwhile, a video, which went viral on social media, showed an alleged Congress supporter Vinay Sharma -- claimed by the BJP to be a former deputy advocate general of the state during Congress rule -- announcing a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any person who cuts off Satti's tongue.The BJP filed a complaint with the state chief electoral officer, demanding registration of FIR against the Congress and Vinay Sharma for threat, criminal intimidation, instigation of physical violence and for other electoral offences.In his complaint, state BJP general secretary Chander Mohan Thakur alleged, "The Congress leader, who has been identified as Vinay Sharma, a former deputy advocate general during Congress rule, is openly instigating the public to bodily harm Satti."The Kangra district electoral officer has directed a thorough probe into the BJP's complaint, officials said.The BJP also lodged a related complaint with Shimla police.Earlier, the Congress state unit spokesperson Naresh Chauhan had sought Satti's apology in the matter, but the saffron party leader refused to do so, saying he merely read out contents of a message which was already viral on social media.On Monday, state Congress general secretary Rajneesh Kimta had filed a complaint with the CEO against Satti for allegedly using expletives against the Congress president.Kimta also lodged a police complaint, demanding a case be registered against the BJP leader.Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said the Congress complaint had been sent to Baddi police as the alleged remark was made in Ramshehar village, which is in Baddi.