English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Orders Re-polling at 13 Booths in Tamil Nadu on May 19
The decision came after errors during polling were reported in 46 booths across 13 districts in the state.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission has ordered re-polling at 13 booths in five parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu on May 19, it said in a statement.
In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the commission declared the April 18 polls at eight stations in Dharmapuri, one in Tiruvallur, one in Cuddalore, one in Erode and two in Theni "void".
These 13 polling stations are also a part of Assembly segments Poonamallee, Pappireddipatti, Panruti, Kangeyam, Andipatti and Periyakulam where by-elections will be held on May 19.
The decision came after errors during polling were reported in 46 booths across 13 districts in the state.
The EC has asked the CEO to inform political parties and candidates about the re-polling and give wide publicity in the areas.
In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the commission declared the April 18 polls at eight stations in Dharmapuri, one in Tiruvallur, one in Cuddalore, one in Erode and two in Theni "void".
These 13 polling stations are also a part of Assembly segments Poonamallee, Pappireddipatti, Panruti, Kangeyam, Andipatti and Periyakulam where by-elections will be held on May 19.
The decision came after errors during polling were reported in 46 booths across 13 districts in the state.
The EC has asked the CEO to inform political parties and candidates about the re-polling and give wide publicity in the areas.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Prithvi Shaw Hilariously Mimics Dhawan's Signature Celebration
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- Mumbai Police Tweets Awareness Message Citing Liverpool’s Fourth Goal Against Barcelona
- SpiceJet Offers Business Class Seats on Boeing 737 Acquired from Jet Airways, Discounts Upto 40 Percent
- Harry Kane's Words At Halftime Inspired Tottenham's Glorious Champions League Comeback
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results