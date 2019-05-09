Take the pledge to vote

EC Orders Re-polling at 13 Booths in Tamil Nadu on May 19

The decision came after errors during polling were reported in 46 booths across 13 districts in the state.

IANS

Updated:May 9, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
EC Orders Re-polling at 13 Booths in Tamil Nadu on May 19
New Delhi: The Election Commission has ordered re-polling at 13 booths in five parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu on May 19, it said in a statement.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the commission declared the April 18 polls at eight stations in Dharmapuri, one in Tiruvallur, one in Cuddalore, one in Erode and two in Theni "void".

These 13 polling stations are also a part of Assembly segments Poonamallee, Pappireddipatti, Panruti, Kangeyam, Andipatti and Periyakulam where by-elections will be held on May 19.

The decision came after errors during polling were reported in 46 booths across 13 districts in the state.

The EC has asked the CEO to inform political parties and candidates about the re-polling and give wide publicity in the areas.​
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
